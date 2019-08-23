Cubs Game Notes For Friday vs. Washington
- Seven of the last 13 games between the Nationals and Cubs at Wrigley Field have been decided by two runs or fewer. The Cubs hold an 8-5 advantage in those 13 games, but the Nats have outscored the Cubs overall, 54-53.
- The Nationals have scored 81 runs in their last eight games, their second-most in an eight-game span in franchise history (83 in April 2017). Only one other NL team since 2000 has scored at least 81 runs in an eight-game span: the Braves in July 2006 (also 81).
- After sweeping the Giants at home, the Cubs improved to 44-19 (.698) at Wrigley Field compared to 25-39 (.391) on the road. They are on pace to become the first team since the 1933 Cubs to win at least 70 percent of their home games and win 40 percent or less of their road games in a season.
- Anthony Rendon is on a nine-game hitting streak and leads the National League in hits since the All-Star break with 55. He has a career .594 OPS at Wrigley Field, his lowest at any major league park (minimum 50 plate appearances).
- Anthony Rizzo went 6-for-10 with two home runs and four RBI in the Cubs’ series against the Giants. He is batting .460 at home since the All-Star break, best in MLB (minimum 50 plate appearances).
- Including postseason, Jon Lester is 0-3 with a 4.82 ERA in seven overall starts versus Washington since joining the Cubs in 2015, the only NL team he hasn’t beaten during that period. The Cubs are 1-7 in those eight starts, including two losses in the 2017 NLDS.