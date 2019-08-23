Beautiful weather through the weekend

High pressure centered to our northeast will keep conditions pleasant and dry through the weekend. Comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s with low humidity will persist until showers become possible overnight Sunday. Showers and possibly thunderstorms become more likely on Monday and Monday night, bringing needed rain. Easterly winds today and tomorrow keep it slightly cooler at the beaches.

Friday was the second consecutive day with below normal temperatures. The high of 74 at O’Hare Friday was the coolest high temperature since 72 was recorded on June 21st. The low temperature of 58 Friday morning at O’Hare was the first time the temperature has been in the 50s since August 1st. Temperatures should be normal to slightly below the normal high of 80-81 through the next seven days.