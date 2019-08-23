After loss, woman brings pink party on wheels to brighten the day of Chicagoland girls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROADVIEW, Ill. — If you're from Tinley Park or Broadview, there's a good chance you've seen the pink girly windows and colorful bus outside a little business called Pampered Princess.

Owner Latisha Brown opened her doors almost five years ago to give a spa experience to young girls. But just a year after launching, personal tragedy hit and changed the course of her business going forward.

"I opened up in March 2015 and May of 2016 I lost Michael,” Brown said.

A motorcycle accident took the life of her partner and father to their son.

Devastated, Brown felt her beloved business losing its sparkle. That's until she found a way to use her pain to pick others back up. She now donated her Pampered Princess treatment to girls in need of their own pick me up.

"Something inside me was just like, ‘You got to do it,’ she said.

She began driving her Pampered Princess mobile spa all over Chicagoland surprising young girls with a full princess treatment including manicures, facials, pedicures and tea parties.

“When I pull up and see that smile on their face, it is like my therapy,” she said. “I forget my own pain through their joy.”

For Brown, it's not just nail polish but an opportunity to show them someone cares.

"I just want to keep them smiling,” she said. “Let them know that you can turn pain into strength.".

Brown’s newest storefront spa in Broadview is already busy with parties but it hasn't stopped her from giving surprise stops as often as she can.

"There's nothing that makes me feel better than making these young ladies happy,” she said.

More information at mypamperedprincessspa.com