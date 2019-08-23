1 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside Sauk Village home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. — Two men were shot, one fatally, outside a house in the far south suburbs.

The men were shot at around 9:15 p.m. Thursday outside a home on Clyde Avenue near 219th Place in Sauk Village.

One man was killed. Another man was airlifted to Christ Hospital. The man's condition and relationship to the deceased man are unknown.

Both victims are in their 30s.

Sauk Village Police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating and have been gathering evidence from a block long scene, which includes a silver SUV that has a shot out window.

Multiple residents heard the gunfire and called to report the shooting, but the circumstances are not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.