Zack Pearson talks Bears with Jarrett Payton on Thursday’s Sports Feed

LAKE FOREST - If you were holding onto the slight hope that the Bears would play their starters for at least a bit of time on Saturday night, you're out of luck.

Matt Nagy said the team will once again showcase the backups in their third preseason game against the Colts, which means you won't see the top team till opening night against the Packers.

As the coaches look to find players to fill holes on the roster, the fans now continue the countdown towards the start of the team's 100th season.

Zach Pearson of Bear Report will follow the team till then as they finish up preseason work, and he talked about the group with Jarrett Payton on Thursday's Sports Feed from Halas Hall.

You can watch that segment in the video above.