Yoan Moncada returns to the White Sox after IL stint for hamstring injury

CHICAGO – It’s been a week for good news on many fronts for the White Sox as their fortunes are turning a bit for the better as the second half of the season continues.

In the minors, Luis Robert hit a homer in three consecutive games as he continues to tear it up for Triple-A Charlotte. The big league club took 2-of-3 from the Twins in Minneapolis, boosted by a complete game shutout by Lucas Giolito on Wednesday.

Now with a seven-game homestand ahead of them, the White Sox are welcoming back one of their best young players to the lineup.

The White Sox reinstated Yoan Moncada to the major league roster after he’s missed the entire month of August so far with a right hamstring injury on July 30th. It was the first extended absence of the season for Moncada, who will start at third base tonight in the series opener against the Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field.

It was the first extended absence for Moncada, who is enjoying his best season with the White Sox. Cutting down on his strikeouts from 2018 – currently at 113 in 97 game as opposed to 217 in 149 games – Moncada has a slash line of .301/.358/.535 with 20 homers and 50 RBI.

Now he gets the chance to add to that and perhaps help the team gain some momentum at the end of the third year of their rebuild.