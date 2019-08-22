Woman remains in critical condition after shot while driving in Dolton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOLTON, Ill. — A woman remains in critical condition after she was shot in the head while driving with her children in Dolton Wednesday.

Police said Marshia McGill was driving westbound with her four children on Sibley Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday after picking her children from daycare, when someone in another vehicle fired shots into her car.

After the shooting, McGill lost control of her vehicle and veered off the road before crashing past Thornridge High School.

Sources said McGill was not the intended target and may have been caught in gang-related crossfire.

The children were not injured.

McGill was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center after suffering multiple gunshot wounds including to the head.

Police raided a home on Oak Street near Sibley Boulevard, not far from the shooting scene, but community activist Andrew Holmes said authorities did not find anything.

The owner of a Dolton daycare where McGill has worked posted on Facebook about their beloved past employee and wrote, "Words cannot express how saddened" they feel.

McGill’s husband also posted Wednesday night asking for prayers for his wife who is fighting for her life.

This was the second shooting in a span of three days in Dolton.

