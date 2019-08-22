Woman shot in head while driving with kids in Dolton; SWAT teams raid nearby home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOLTON, Ill. —Dolton police raid a home overnight after a woman was shot in the head while driving with her two children.

The woman remains in critical condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center Thursday morning, after suffering multiple gunshots, including to the head.

The woman was driving westbound on Sibley Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday after picking up her two children from daycare, when someone in another vehicle fired shots into her car.

After the shooting, the woman's car kept going until it veered off the road and crashed past Thornridge High School.

Sources said the woman was not the intended target and may have been caught in gang-related crossfire.

The children were not injured.

There was no description of the suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.

Community Activist Andrew Holmes said the overnight raid targeted a home on Oak near Sibley, not far from the shooting scene.

It’s not known yet if the overnight raid led to anything significant.

SWAT teams were also seen searching the neighborhood and checking other homes.

According to Holmes, the mother fighting for her life is about 40, and she works at a daycare center in Harvey.

This was the second shooting in a span of three days in Dolton.

41.622541 -87.603828