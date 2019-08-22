With an ode to the Jazz era, the Fat Babies and Galaxie Girls keep the music and dancing alive in studio 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Galaxie is the Midwest’s premier creator of authentic vintage private and public experiences in the form of live music, classic performers and a variety of ambient elements.

www.galaxiechicago.com

fb.me/galaxiechicago

IG #galaxiechicago

See them tomorrow at Navy Pier

King Oliver’s Lawn Party- 100 Years of Jazz in Chicago!

Navy Pier Polk Bros Lake Stage

Friday August 23, 6pm-8:30pm

1920s era lawn party. Free and all-ages event, bring a picnic, dress to impress!

The Fat Babies at Space in Evanston, Friday August 30, 8pm Tickets available at Evanstonspace.com