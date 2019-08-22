With an ode to the Jazz era, the Fat Babies and Galaxie Girls keep the music and dancing alive in studio 1

Posted 11:19 AM, August 22, 2019, by

The Galaxie is the Midwest’s premier creator of authentic vintage private and public experiences in the form of live music, classic performers and a variety of ambient elements.
www.galaxiechicago.com
fb.me/galaxiechicago
IG #galaxiechicago

See them tomorrow at Navy Pier

King Oliver’s Lawn Party- 100 Years of Jazz in Chicago!
Navy Pier Polk Bros Lake Stage
Friday August 23, 6pm-8:30pm
1920s era lawn party. Free and all-ages event, bring a picnic, dress to impress!

The Fat Babies at Space in Evanston, Friday August 30, 8pm Tickets available at Evanstonspace.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.