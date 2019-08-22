White Sox Game Notes For Thursday vs. Texas
- The Rangers took two of three from the White Sox at home in June, but are 3-10 on Chicago’s South Side since 2015. Texas has a .204/.289/.323 slash line in those games.
- The Rangers lead all of MLB with 93 hits since August 14, and have six games with at least 10 hits out of those nine contests. From August 1-13, Texas’ 69 hits were the second-fewest in MLB (Seattle, 53), and it only had one game with at least 10 hits out of those 11 contests.
- The Rangers’ Willie Calhoun has six two-hit games in his last eight contests after recording six multi-hit games in his previous 39 contests. The White Sox send lefty Ross Detwiler to the mound in the opener, and Calhoun has 9 hits including a pair of homers in his last 16 at-bats against southpaws.
- The Rangers’ Lance Lynn, who starts on Friday, is 2-1 with a 2.96 ERA in four career starts at Guaranteed Rate Field. This season, he is 5-1 with a 2.72 ERA in seven starts against AL Central teams compared to 9-7 with a 3.94 ERA in his other 19 starts.
- Chicago’s Tim Anderson leads MLB with 35 hits this month, and is batting .486 (17-for-35) during an eight-game hitting streak. He notched his 120th hit Wednesday in his 92nd game, the first White Sox shortstop with 120 hits in his first 92 games in a season since Hall of Famer Luke Appling in 1940.
- Jose Abreu’s 29 hits in August rank sixth in MLB while his 22 RBI are one shy of the Reds’ Aristides Aquino for the most in the majors. Since his 2014 rookie season, Abreu is second in the majors with 195 August hits (Braves’ Ender Inciarte, 196) and third in August RBI with 106.