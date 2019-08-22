× What is the most number of days we have gone without rain and what year did it occur in?

Dear Tom, SLK

Dear Tom,

What is the most number of days we have gone without rain and what year did it occur in?

Steven Lifka, Brookfield

Dear Steven,

The city’s longest stretch without measurable precipitation(0.01 inches or more) has been 30 days, which occurred nearly a century ago from Jan. 7-Feb. 5, 1919.

The second longest dry period was in September 1979, when no measurable rain fell for 29 days from Sept. 2-30. September 1979 remains Chicago’s all-time driest month, with just 0.01 inches of precipitation that fell Sept. 1. Tying the September 1979 dry period is another 29-day stretch, that extended from Dec. 7, 1943-Jan. 4, 1944. When considering absolutely dry weather without even a trace, the record is 22 days, also in September 1979, with the city experiencing absolutely dry weather from September 2-23.