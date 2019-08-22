Suspicious device shuts down George Washington Bridge

Posted 9:52 PM, August 22, 2019, by , Updated at 09:57PM, August 22, 2019

NEW YORK — Traffic on the George Washington Bridge has been shut down in both directions as authorities investigate a suspicious device.

The New York Police Department says the suspicious device was found on the upper level of the bridge near the New Jersey side just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Port Authority Police Department and the Bergen County New Jersey bomb squad are investigating.

The bridge, which spans the Hudson River, is considered one of the busiest in the world.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.