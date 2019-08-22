Person dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan at 31st Street Beach

CHICAGO — A person died Thursday after being pulled from Lake Michigan at 31st Street Beach.

Chicago fire officials said the adult victim was pulled from the water and taken to Mercy Hospital.

UPDATE/ Despite the best efforts of Park District Lifeguards and CFD responding members, the adult victim from the 31 st beach rescue has passed away at Mercy Hospital. (Langford) — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 22, 2019

A Beach Hazard Statement has been issued for the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Three to six-foot waves are possible, causing rip and structural current to develop.

“High wave action and dangerous swimming conditions will exist along the Lake Michigan beaches in Lake and Cook Counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana into Friday,” according to the WGN weather department.

No other details have been released at this time.