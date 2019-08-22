× North Aurora cop kills man who threatened to shoot himself and someone else, police say

NORTH AURORA, Ill. — Police in North Aurora shot and killed an armed man who threatened to shoot himself and someone else, officials said.

Police responded to a call of a suicidal person around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Birchwood Drive. Officers were advised that a 54-year-old man was driving a gold Lincoln Navigator and was believed to be armed with a gun.

Police said responding officers were told the man was making suicidal remarks and also threatening to shoot someone.

Around 11:40 p.m., an officer spotted the man driving in the area of Timber Oaks Drive and Eastview Road. Officers attempted to stop him, but he continued driving until he pulled into his driveway in the 600 block of Birchwood Drive.

The man got out of his vehicle with a handgun held to his head, and began walking towards his garage door. Police said the house was occupied, and the man ignored multiple commands to stop.

Fearing for the safety of the people in the house, an officer fired one round and hit the man. Officers began lifesaving efforts until paramedics arrived and transported the man to Mercy Medical Center in Aurora, where he later died.

Police said a handgun was recovered at the scene.

The officer who shot the man is a 13-year veteran of the North Aurora Police Department, and has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is leading the investigation.