New Music from The Ides of March with Special Guest Cathy Richardson!

Here's the Ides of March with special guest Cathy Richardson perform "Blue Storm Rising" off the Ides of March's new cd Play On



On, August 16th, the legendary rock group, The Ides of March, released their 55th

anniversary album, Play On. The album features 14 brand new songs, as well as a re-release of their platinum hit, “Vehicle”. The band originated in Berwyn, Illinois, in 1964 and is the world’s longest-performing rock band that still has all of its original

members: Jim Peterik (lead vocals, lead guitar and piano), Larry Millas (guitar, bass, and vocals), Bob Bergland (bass, saxophone, and vocals), and Mike Borch (drums and vocals). The original four members for the last 30 years have been joined by Scott May (Hammond organ and vocals), Steve Eisen (woodwinds and percussion), Tim Bales (trumpet and Flugelhorn), and Henry Salgado (trombone).