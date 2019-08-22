Matt Fortuna previews the upcoming college football season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The majority of the slate will get going next week, but if you're craving college football, there is one Top 25 game for you this Saturday.

No. 8 Florida faces Miami in Orlando to get things going in the 2019 campaign, and the rest of the teams will get going over the next week-and-a-half.

There are the two monsters at the top - Clemson and Alabama - with a number of teams trying to knock those schools off the top of the FBS.

Matt Fortuna of The Athletic was back on Sports Feed to discuss the upcoming campaign, both on a local and national level, with Josh Frydman on Thursday's show. Watch their discussion in the video above or below.