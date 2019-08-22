× Man falls on CTA tracks and could be suspect in robberies

(CHICAGO) Police say a man who fell onto a set of CTA train tracks may be a suspect in an earlier robbery.

A 47-year old man was attacked by a man and a woman on a Red Line station platform in the city’s Uptown neighborhood Thursday morning.

The man was being hit with fists and a brick when he fell onto the tracks.

CTA workers were able to stop oncoming trains to prevent further injury.

The man suffered a severe head injury, and he is hospitalized in serious condition.

Police say he may have also been robbing commuters at the same Red Line station

The two people who beat on him were taken into police custody.

Charges are pending