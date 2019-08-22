Lunchbreak: Costoletta Pork Chop

Chef Christian Fantoni
Casati’s
Chicago – Lincoln Park Neighborhood
444 W. Fullerton Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614
Recipe:
Costoletta
Ingredients:
- Pork Chop:
- 1 – 3.5 lb Pork Chop
- 1 Cup – Arugula
- ½ Cup - Cherry Tomato, cut in half
- 2 Tablespoons - Flour
- 1 Egg, beaten
- 3 Tablespoons - Breadcrumbs
- 2 Tablespoons - Olive Oil
- 1 Tablespoon - Butter
- 1 Teaspoon – Salt
- 1 Teaspoon - Pepper
- Juice from 1 Lemon Wedges
- ½ Cup – Shaved Parmesan
- Citronette Dressing
- Juice from 2 Lemons
- 1 Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1 Teaspoon Salt
- 1 Teaspoon Pepper
Recipe:
- Thinly pound pork chop to about ¼ inches think.
- Dip pounded pork chop into a bowl of flour, covering the meat completely. Then dip pork chop into bowl with beaten egg, and then transfer to a third bowl containing breadcrumbs. Ensure that the entire pork chop has an even coat of all ingredients and is completely covered in breadcrumbs.
- Sauté pork chop in a pan with olive oil and butter on Medium heat for 2 ½ minutes on each side.
- Season the pork chop on each side with salt and pepper as it is sautéing in the pan. Keep an eye on the pork chop to ensure each side is becoming crispy.
- In a small bowl, whisk together ingredients for the Citronette Dressing.
- While the pork chop is cooking, grab a big salad bowl and mix arugula, cherry tomatoes, and Citronette Dressing.
- Once the pork chop is finished, place on a plate and then add the mixed arugula, cherry tomato, and Citronette Dressing mixture on top. Finish dish by garnishing with the shaved parmesan. - THEN Mangia Mangia!