Cubs Game Notes For Thursday vs. San Francisco

*Since the Cubs’ current run of consecutive playoff berths began in 2015, they’ve dominated the Giants at Wrigley Field, with their pitching leading the charge to a 16-3 record (including the playoffs). This is the first time the Cubs have had at least 16 victories over a 19-game stretch against a team at Wrigley (reg & post) since doing so against the Padres from 1987-90 (also 16-3). The last time the Cubs won 17 out of 20 games against an opponent at Wrigley was against the Braves from 1976-79 (17-3).

*Anthony Rizzo has five hits through the first two games of this series and has been a tough out for NL West teams all season, hitting .343 with a 1.019 OPS.

*With a pair of homers in Tuesday’s series opener, Rizzo reached the 25-home run mark to give him his sixth 25-homer, 25-double season with the Cubs. Only a pair of Hall of Famers have more with the Cubs with Ernie Banks and Billy Williams each having seven such seasons.

*Nicholas Castellanos has homered in three straight games and already has eight home runs with the Cubs to go with seven doubles. His last three homers have all come in the first inning, and since joining the Cubs, Castellanos is slashing .412/.474/1.294 with five homers in the first.