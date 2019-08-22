Chicagoans spend 73 hours a year stuck in traffic

CHICAGO — The average Chicagoan racks up more than three full days a year stuck in traffic.

The Texas A&M Transportation Institute studied traffic patterns across the country and found that Chicago ranks third in the nation for total hours of travel delays.

It found Chicagoans spent 73-hours stuck in gridlock in 2017, up from 31-hours in 1982.

Nationwide, the number of hours a typical commuter lost to traffic delays has nearly tripled since the 1980s, rising to 54 hours a year

The study says one reason traffic has gotten worse is that more people are working, and that means more cars are on the road.

It also says the term ‘rush hour’ is out-of-date, because traffic is now bad at all times of the day.