× Beach Hazards Statement in effect along the Illinois and Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline into Friday

A steady easterly component to the winds 12 to 22 mph will build 3 to 6-foot waves, causing Rip and Structural current to develop. High wave action and dangerous swimming conditions will exist along the Lake Michigan beaches in Lake and Cook Counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana into Friday.

There is a good chance the Beach Hazards Statement may have to be continued Friday afternoon into Saturday, so take appropriate precautions if on the beaches the next couple days.