Belvidere schools on lockdown as police investigate reported threat

BELVIDERE, Ill. — Officials said Belvidere schools will remain on lockdown as police investigate an alleged threat made to Belvidere North High School.

According to Belvidere School District 100, administration at Belvidere North High School received information on a 911 call around 8 a.m. Thursday, of a threat made to the school. Police were immediately contacted, and the incident is under investigation.

All schools in the area are placed on lockdown and surrounding roads have been closed as police investigate.

Parents have been told to meet at a former ShopKo store nearby to get more information about the incident.

No further information has been given at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.