Win a free Chicago home remodeled by HGTV’s Downing Brothers

CHICAGO — Someone will win a free, remodeled home in Chicago’s Washington Heights neighborhood.

It’s part of a giveaway from the Cook County Land Bank Authority.

The home is being remodeled by the popular twin Downing Brothers of the HGTV pilot show “Double Down.”

The winner will only have to pay property taxes, insurance and utility bills. The mortgage will already be paid off.

The bank’s annual giveaway is meant to inform people of its Homebuyer Direct Program, which allows people to purchase vacant, abandoned homes at below-market rates, rehab them and earn equity immediately.

Click here to enter. Registration is open until Sept. 15.