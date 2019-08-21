Wilmington residents asked to stay indoors amid manhunt for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

WILMINGTON, Ill. — A manhunt is underway in Wilmington for a carjacking suspect considered “armed and dangerous.”

Police said multiple agencies are conducting the search in the Northcrest area of Wilmington.

One person is already in custody.

The suspect at large is described by police as a black male with light complexion, about 6′ tall and wearing a white shirt with blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call 911.

Residents in the area are asked to stay in their homes as police conduct the search.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.