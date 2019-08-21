WGN-TV TO AIR “SAVORING SWEETNESS: THE LIFE & TIMES OF WALTER PAYTON” SEPTEMBER 4 AT 7PM

CHICAGO, August 20, 2019 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will premiere “Savoring Sweetness: The Life & Times of Walter Payton” on Wednesday, September 4 at 7pm CT. On this 20th anniversary of his passing, WGN-TV will look back at one of the greatest running backs, Chicago Bears and men of all time through the eyes of his teammates, family and friends. To honor Payton’s legacy, his son Jarrett sits down with Jim McMahon, Dan Hampton, Steve McMichael, Gary Fencik, Barry Sanders and others to put his prowess and passion in perspective. The premiere airing of “Savoring Sweetness: The Life & Times of Walter Payton” will also be streamed live at WGNTV.com/Live. Encores will be seen Saturday, September 7 at 10pm on WGN-TV and Sunday, September 8 at 12pm CT on CLTV.

Payton played for the Chicago Bears from 1975 to 1987, breaking numerous team records along the way. Throughout his 13-year career in Chicago, Payton appeared in nine Pro Bowls, won MVP, broke the record for most career rushing yards by an NFL player with 16,726 and scored 110 career touchdowns. In 1993, Payton was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and his #34 jersey was retired by the Chicago Bears. In 1998, Payton and his wife Connie started “The Walter Payton Foundation,” which was renamed “The Walter and Connie Payton Foundation” after his 1999 passing. That same year, the “NFL Man of the Year Award” was renamed the “Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award” to honor the person and humanitarian Payton was off the field.

