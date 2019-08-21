Police investigating Hyde Park shooting involving off-duty officer

Posted 3:27 PM, August 21, 2019, by , Updated at 03:46PM, August 21, 2019

CHICAGO — An off-duty police officer was involved in shooting on Chicago’s South Side Wednesday.

Police said the officer intervened in a possible burglary at a neighbor’s house in the 5100 block of South Ingleside Avenue in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood.

Police said an alleged assailant was wounded. The person’s condition is currently unknown.

COPA is also investigating.

No further information was provided.

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact them at 312-746-3609.

