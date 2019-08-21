Officials investigate after student brings gun to Gary elementary school

GARY, Ind. — Police are investigating after a Gary student brought a gun to an elementary school on Wednesday.

A student alerted staff at Banneker Elementary at Marquette around 1:15 p.m. that another student brought a gun to school.

The school was placed on lockdown and information was sent to parents through a robocall about what was happening.

Gary police are investigating who the gun belongs to and how that student got the gun and if criminal charges are warranted.

Chelsea Whittington with Gary Community Schools said she and other school officials are quick to compliment the student who saw something and said something.

“I immediately said to that student, ‘You are a hero,'” she said. “We can’t predict what would have happened but thankfully nothing happened. And because that student took the time, and probably great home training I would suspect, to say, ‘Something’s not right, let me tell an adult and let the adults handle it,’ and that exactly what he did.”

Because of privacy statutes, the name and age of the student was withheld. The student will not be back at school Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.