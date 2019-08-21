Naperville considers ban on sale of recreational marijuana

Posted 8:48 AM, August 21, 2019, by

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — The Naperville City Council is considering an ordinance to ban the sale of recreational marijuana.

A first reading of the proposal was on Tuesday night’s council’s agenda. An ordinance usually goes through two readings before council members vote.

Last month, they voted 5 to 4 in favor of the ban. If approved, the new ordinance would prohibit all cannabis-related businesses, except those operating under the state’s medical cannabis law.

A medical marijuana dispensary on Quincy Avenue in Naperville, would be allowed to continue, but would not be allowed to sell the drug for recreational use.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.