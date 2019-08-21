Naperville considers ban on sale of recreational marijuana

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — The Naperville City Council is considering an ordinance to ban the sale of recreational marijuana.

A first reading of the proposal was on Tuesday night’s council’s agenda. An ordinance usually goes through two readings before council members vote.

Last month, they voted 5 to 4 in favor of the ban. If approved, the new ordinance would prohibit all cannabis-related businesses, except those operating under the state’s medical cannabis law.

A medical marijuana dispensary on Quincy Avenue in Naperville, would be allowed to continue, but would not be allowed to sell the drug for recreational use.