Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Mild, comfortable weather returns
-
Mostly sunny, comfortable temps ahead
-
Comfortable temps, low humidity and little cloud coverage
-
Warm and humid weather returns
-
Heat returns in full force
-
Mostly sunny outlook for Saturday, but the rain is expected to return for Sunday
-
-
Mild week with rain possible
-
Warm temps, humid for the weekend
-
Mild week with storms possible
-
Cooler temperatures ahead, possible storms Monday
-
Warm, sunny weather continues with possible thunderstorms
-
-
Warm, comfortable summer days ahead
-
Sunny, warm weather approaches
-
Cooler weather before another warmup