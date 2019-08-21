Midday Fix: Live performance from Fletcher Rockwell

Posted 11:51 AM, August 21, 2019, by , Updated at 01:32PM, August 21, 2019

Fletcher Rockwell

Mike Nutt (Vocals, Guitar); Charley Bredrup (Lead Guitar, Vocals); Tim Bredrup (Bass Guitar, Vocals); Steve Pahl (Percussion); Eitan Bernstein (Keyboards)

http://www.FletcherRockwell.com

Event:

Pinnacle Furnished Suites & Whiskey Jam Present: Nashville Meets Chicago

Saturday, August 24th from 1:00 P.M. – Midnight at 551 Live in West Town (551 N. Ogden Avenue, Chicago, IL 60642)

http://www.PFSuites.com

http://www.WhiskeyJam.com

*Promo Code for WGN viewers:  $20 off the ticket price - so instead of $30, it will be $10 if you enter WGN into the “enter promo code” box, the discount will apply.

