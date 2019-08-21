Lunchbreak: Beet & Grapefruit Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Erika Schlick, The Trail To Health

http://www.thetrailtohealth.com

Event:

Global Lyme Alliance 3rd Annual Sub Lyme Soiree

Thursday, August 22

5:30 p.m.

Venue West – 221 N. Paulina St., Chicago

Tickets: https://fundraise.globallymealliance.org/event/3rd-annual-sublyme-soiree/e216003/register/new/select-tickets

More details:

https://globallymealliance.org/calendar/chicago-3rd-annual-sublyme-soiree/

https://fundraise.globallymealliance.org/event/3rd-annual-sublyme-soiree/e216003

https://globallymealliance.org

Recipe:

Beet & Grapefruit Salad

Grapefruit and beets are an unusual pairing, but work so well together in the hearty dinner salad. The beets are earthy and sweet, while grapefruit segments add even more complexity of flavor with their tanginess. Try this with some crumbled goat cheese for some creaminess and salty kick. The lavender in this dressing gives it a nice light and delicate flavor and goes great over earthy beets or heartier salads.

Servings: 2

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 3 minutes

Ingredients

SALAD

4 cooked Instant Pot Beets or roasted beets

2 grapefruit

1 tablespoon avocado oil

3 tablespoons capers

¼ cup pistachios (optional)

goat cheese (optional)

salt, to taste

LAVENDER CITRUS DRESSING

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup freshly squeezed grapefruit juice

1 tangerine, juiced

1 lemon, juiced

2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme leaves

3 tablespoons fresh lavender petals

salt, to taste

Directions

Cut the beets into wedges or cubes. Slice and segment the grapefruits, removing the white pith and skin. Heat the avocado oil in a small skillet set over low to medium heat. Add the capers and fry until crisp. Arrange the beets on a high-rimmed dish (so that the beet juice doesn’t spill over). Top with the grapefruit, capers, pistachios (if using) and goat cheese (if using). For the dressing, whisk the olive oil with the grapefruit juice, tangerine juice and lemon juice in a bowl. Next, whisk in the thyme and lavender, and season with salt to taste. Serve immediately. Drizzle with the Lavender Citrus Dressing and season with salt to taste. Serve immediately.

TIP: In the summer, the beets can be replaced with peaches.