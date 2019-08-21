× Luis Robert’s incredible 2019 continues in Triple-A with Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – When White Sox fans look for hope from the future, they many times turn their attention to the southeast and those players that will soon be in the major leagues.

Right now in Charlotte, there are a number of prospects with the Triple-A Knights that have either made their way to Chicago already or soon will be there.

One one of these prospects, in particular, it can’t get here fast enough.

Look up at the night sky. There should be a baseball in orbit somewhere up there… Luis Robert got all of this one and then some for his 12th Triple-A home run. 👏 It's a two-run shot to make it 11-1 Knights, Mid-6. pic.twitter.com/GjV88H2876 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 20, 2019

Since arriving with the Knights, Luis Robert continues to show off his skills in a number of ways, especially when it comes to power. He launched this towering homer to left at Durham on Monday, and he did so again Tuesday night.

#LaPantera kept this one in the Milky Way Galaxy, but it's still over the blue monster for a home run! That's 13 Triple-A homers and 29 total on the season for Luis Robert to make it 2-0 Knights in the 1st! 👏 pic.twitter.com/L9l0CmixJt — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 20, 2019

For a third-consecutive game, Robert homered in 9-3 win over the Bulls on the road. On Sunday, Robert hit a pair of homers against Columbus to start his current long ball streak. It was his third multi-homer game since joining the Knights.

Top @whitesox prospect Luis Robert notched his third two-tater game with @KnightsBaseball, and the only thing that may have kept his second dinger in Charlotte was the BB&T Park scoreboard 👀 🗞️: https://t.co/bOiDr8lexY pic.twitter.com/mBQYYrV8qv — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 19, 2019

Just as he did in his previous two stops in the White Sox minor league system, Robert continues to excel as he nears his own call-up to the major leagues. He’s sporting a slash line of .310/.360/.65 in 35 games with Charlotte, hitting 13 homers while driving in 32 runs.

In Class A Winston-Salem, where he was for 19 games, that slash line was .453/.512/.920 with eight homers and 24 RBI. Promoted to Class AA Birmingham after that, he hit the same amount of homers with 29 RBI while hitting .314.

That success has continued with Charlotte, who will end their regular season on September 2nd. More games could be on the way as the Knights currently hold the lead in the race for the International League Wild Card spot.

A call-up to the White Sox might not happen this year, but Robert is making quite a case for an early arrival to Chicago next spring.