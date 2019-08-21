× Lake County officer, 3 others injured in two-vehicle crash

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — Four people, including a Lake County officer, were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Merrillville Wednesday.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said an officer, two members of a film crew riding with him and a second driver were injured at the intersection of West 57th Avenue and Cleveland Street.

The officer was driving a marked police car and responding to an emergency call with lights and sirens activated. It was broadsided by an SUV at the intersection, Martinez said.

All four people were treated at area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigating is ongoing.