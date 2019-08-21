× Kris Bryant’s blast gives the Cubs a wild win over the Giants

CHICAGO – Being at home, very simply, brings out the best in the 2019 version of the Chicago Cubs. The opposite could be said about the team’s play on the road.

Kris Bryant has been a little different, playing well in and away from Chicago. As of late, however, his big moments have come away from Wrigley Field.

A two-run homer in the seventh inning against the Reds on August 11th helped the Cubs earn a split in Cincinnati. Last Saturday, his homer got the team on the board in the seventh inning in a 2-0 win over Pittsburgh that ended a four-game losing streak.

On Wednesday, he got to have his clutch moment in front of the home fans on a wild yet successful night at Wrigley Field.

Bryant’s two-run homer in the eighth put the Cubs up for good in a see-saw contest with the Giants, pushing the Cubs to a 12-11 victory. It was one of two hits on the night for the third baseman on a night where the teams had 27 hits and traded the lead over the course of nine innings.

In the end, however, it’s yet another Cubs’ victory at Wrigley Field, boosting their home record to 43-19.

Bryant got the chance to play the hero in the end, but he’s one of a select few Cubs who plays well in and away from Chicago. On the road, with the benefit of 22 more at-bats, he’s got 14 homers and 36 RBI along with a .277 average with .367 on-base percentage, and a .528 slugging percentage.

At home, the homer (11) and RBI (25) numbers are slightly down, but the slash line is better, coming into Wednesday with at .296/.405/.531. That homer numbers went up to 12 and RBI to 27 when he took Reyes Moronta’s pitch into the left field bleachers to give the Cubs the lead one last time.