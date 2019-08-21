Family of Gary man killed in police shooting says dept. not providing enough information

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARY, Ind.— The family of a 25-year-old Gary man who was killed in a police-involved shooting is demanding answers and said there is a lack of information being provided about the incident.

Police officers were making a routine traffic stop in the area of East 23rd Avenue and Kentucky Street in Gary around 3 a.m. Saturday. Rashad Cunningham was shot and killed by officers in front of his home. He was parked inside a car with a friend.

Relatives said Cunningham had a gun on his lap, but said he did not reach for it during the incident. They said he had a license to carry the weapon.

Heather Fox is Cunningham’s girlfriend. They share a 1-year-old child together.

“I want to know what their protocol is to approaching a car parked in front of their home,” she said. “I

Rashad a father of five lived in Gary but was planning on joining his Dad in business in Wisconsin soon.

“My son is amazing,” he said.

Jesse Cunningham said he will continue protesting until at the very least there is a full account of what happened.He believes if his son were someone with money or prestige things would be different.

“They would have run out here,” he said.

Per protocol the Lake County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

Both departments are not commenting on what happened or the status of the investigation.