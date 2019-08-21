Fake bar codes scam nets Indiana shoplifter more than $1 million

Ryan Walker

INDIANAPOLIS — A man police calling a “Millionaire Shoplifter” is in an Indiana jail, charged with stealing items from stores and reselling them online, WXIN reports.

Ryan Walker, 35, of Indianapolis, reportedly used fake bar codes to buy expensive items at stores like Target and Walmart in the Indianapolis area for a fraction of their real price.

Then he sold them online for amounts closer to retail, making huge profits.

eBay records show one of his accounts accumulated more than $1.1 million in sales since 2010.

He now faces several criminal charges.

