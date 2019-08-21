Chicago police trying out new crime-fighting technology

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago police will have new technology at their fingertips to help them solve crimes.

The Chicago Police Department has unveiled a pilot program that enables officers to use their smartphones as computers in their squad cars.

Officers will be able to use their Samsung Galaxies to simultaneously complete reports, capture pictures and video from surveillance cameras and connect with CPD computer servers to run names and license plates.

The new program will be used by police on the West Side as part of a trial run.