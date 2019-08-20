Urban farm growing opportunities in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Nurturing the people-plant connection in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood. Since opening last year, the Farm on Ogden has been focused on three things: food, health and jobs.

“Ideally, we want people to change eating habits and look at ways to incorporate fresh vegetables in their diets,” said Angela Mason, Associate Vice President of Community Engagement & Senior Director of Windy City Harvest. “We tie all of that to jobs so everything we're doing around healthy food access also has a job training component to it.”

The Farm on Ogden employs 70 people, including youth from the community and ex-offenders.

The facility is the fruit of a partnership between the Chicago Botanic Garden’s Windy City Harvest and the Lawndale Christian Health Center. Gaynor Hall reports in this WGN-TV Cover Story. Photojournalist Bradley Piper contributed to this report.

