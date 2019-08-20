University of Illinois launches new program to help increase in-state enrollment

The University of Illinois' Chancellor, Dr. Robert Jones talks to the WGN Morning News about a new financial aid program called, Illinois Commitment. The program helps to cover tuition and fees for low-income students.

