Tuesday’s t-storms unleashed their most potent winds & rains downstate—local 60-70 mph gusts and 1-3” rains; buckling jet stream to guide cooler, drier Canadian air into the Chicago area with more comfortable air in place Thursday/Friday
T-storms to whittle away at oppressive heat; isolated 20% coverage morning storms exit—better coverage thundery rains due late day/Sat night threatening downpours/severe weather; eminently comfortable Canadian air follows Sunday AM rains
Rain chance Tuesday, then dry weather returns
How does a vintage weather predictor work?
Beautiful stretch of weather ahead in the wake of Monday’s selective downpours—humidities & temps pull back offering area air conditioners and fans a break; slow warming is back later this week through the weekend—but rains on hiatus
Storms diminish, spotty rain is still possible
Severe weather in Illinois, Indiana delays Air and Water Show
Front introduces a spell of pleasant weather
Disturbance tugs temp-dropping “NNE” winds into city Wed., plus some mainly late-day/nighttime light rain; warm, humid tropical air and 80°+ weekend highs to fuel scattered t-storms; season’s first hot weather showing up on model forecasts the following weekend
Chicago’s easterly winds this spiring
What is the latest date that Chicago has had snow?
What does “80 percent chance of rain” mean?
Rain delays start of Cubs, Padres game at Wrigley Field
Rain moving through Chicago area