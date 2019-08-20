Tuesday’s t-storms unleashed their most potent winds & rains downstate—local 60-70 mph gusts and 1-3” rains; buckling jet stream to guide cooler, drier Canadian air into the Chicago area with more comfortable air in place Thursday/Friday

Posted 11:23 PM, August 20, 2019, by , Updated at 11:26PM, August 20, 2019
