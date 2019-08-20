Teen fatally shot on sidewalk in Chicago Lawn

Posted 12:23 PM, August 20, 2019, by , Updated at 12:26PM, August 20, 2019

CHICAGO — A teenager was shot and killed on the city’s Southwest Side.

Police said they were flagged down by a citizen around 11 p.m. Monday on the 2500 block of West 63rd Street in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Responding officers discovered an unresponsive male lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released, but police believe him to be between 14 and 20-years-old.

No one in custody and Area Central detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

