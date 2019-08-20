× Study finds Chicago scooters used mostly during rush hour

CHICAGO — A new study from DePaul University’s Chaddick Institute for Metropolitan Development finds that electric scooters are used most often during morning and evening rush hours in Chicago.

The city currently has a 4-month E-scooter pilot program under way. It began on June 15.

The DePaul study shows use of E-scooters is highest between 7 and 9 a.m., and between 5 and 7 p.m. — accounting for 70 percent of all E-scooter miles traveled.

The boundaries for the pilot program are Halsted on the east, the north branch of the Chicago River and Irving Park Road on the north, , the South Branch of the Chicago River on the south, and the city limits on the west.

The DePaul study found that the most popular spots for E-scooter use tended to be in the eastern part of the pilot area. Riders sometimes start in one part of the pilot area and end in another one.

The city requires that companies taking part in the pilot program place 25 percent of their scooters each morning into each of two priority areas — one north of Chicago Avenue and west of Pulaski, the other south of Chicago Avenue and west of Kedzie. Those areas were chosen because they are not as well served by the Divvy bike program.