Sister Jean’s 100th birthday celebrated with look-alike LEGO statue

CHICAGO — Sister Jean’s 100th birthday isn’t until Wednesday, but Legoland is already celebrating.

They created an impressive look-alike of her made entirely of Legos. The statue is 2 1/2 feet tall!

It took more than 30 hours to build and includes 10,000 Legos.

It will be on display at the Lego Discovery Center in Chicago until the end of October.

After that, it will move to Loyola’s Gentile Arena, where Sister Jean serves as a chaplain for the men’s basketball team.

Legoland also donated tickets to the Discovery Center to a charity of Sister Jean’s choice. She chose Misericordia, a community in Chicago that cares for people with disabilities.