Severe Thunderstorm Watch for northeastern Illinois until 3PM

Posted 7:13 AM, August 20, 2019, by and , Updated at 07:51AM, August 20, 2019

The National Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for northeast Illinois until 3PM this Tuesday for counties west and south of Chicago. This includes the following counties: DeKalb, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lee, Livingston, Ogle, and Will.

The Watch DOES NOT INCLUDE the city of Chicago/Cook County, DuPage County, counties adjacent to the Illinois/Wisconsin state line and counties in northwest Indiana.

WW0602 Overview WOU Image

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

  • Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Southeastern Iowa Central and northern Illinois Northern and eastern Missouri
  • Effective this Tuesday morning and afternoon from 615 AM until 3:00 PM CDT.
  • Primary threats include: Widespread damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 80 mph likely; isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible; tornado or two possible

An expanding, severe complex of thunderstorms will sweep southeastward across the watch area into early afternoon, the main severe-weather hazard being wind. Isolated hail and an embedded tornado also cannot be ruled out.

The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 120 statute miles either side of a line from 10 miles west northwest of Ottumwa IA to 20 miles east northeast of Mattoon IL.

