Search underway for 2 suspects after officer injured during shootout in Dolton

August 20, 2019

DOLTON, Ill. — Police in south suburban Dolton are searching for two robbers involved in a shootout that left an officer injured.

Police said one suspect is considered armed and dangerous, and the other is believed to have acted as a getaway driver. A third suspect is hospitalized after being shot by a Dolton officer.

Police responded to calls of an armed robbery at the Sibley Car Credit Inc. car dealership around 1 p.m. Monday on the 500 block of Sibley Boulevard. According to police, two masked men entered the business, announced a robbery and took a wallet and gun from the manager.

Police arrived to the scene as the offenders were leaving the dealership, and gunfire was exchanged.

An officer, who is a 21-year veteran of the force, hurt his shoulder but as he retreated he managed to defend himself and shot the 19-year-old suspect in the thigh.

The suspect is hospitalized under guard at the University of Chicago Medical Center, and is said to not be cooperating with police.

The veteran officer is being treated for a dislocated shoulder at a hospital in Hammond.

Police are searching for an armed suspect who fled the scene, along with the other suspect who was seen on surveillance video dropping off the two masked suspects at the dealership.

Dolton officials are asking residents to be cautious and on the look out for the suspects.

