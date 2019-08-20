Pete Buttigieg visits Chicago to talk presidential race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg was in Chicago Tuesday to host a grassroots event at the Harold Washington Cultural Center.

The candidate took the state at the 1,000-seat cultural center Tuesday to discuss race and his Douglass Plan for black Americans, to a largely white crowd.

“We’re going to invest in the knowledge that the American black experience might as well put you in a different country and we cannot allow that to persist,” Buttigieg said.

The presidential hopeful sold his vision to a friendly crowd, some with questions about race equity.

Buttigieg was originally going to take questions from reporters as well. That plan was canceled halfway through the event, his staff blaming time restraints.

Earlier today, Buttigieg attended a high-dollar fundraiser at the downtown of construction company Clayco.

The South Bend mayor lived in Chicago during and after his college years.