No winner yet in popular McHenry VFW Queen of Hearts drawing

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — Dreams of becoming a millionaire are still alive in McHenry County.

There was no winner in Tuesday’s VFW Queen of Hearts drawing.

A big crowd gathered at McHenry Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4600 for their chance to win. The jackpot was up to $5.1 million with a little over 2 million going to the winner.

But with no winner, the jackpot continues to grow.

The rules have changed from last year’s multi-million dollar jackpot to make it move along a little quicker. And money raised goes to the VFW chapter for continual improvements and the bigger cause of helping veterans of foreign wars.

There are 12 numbers left and next week is a “draw down.” Organizers will keep drawing until there is a winner.