× Nemanja Nikolic finds his scoring touch as the Fire climb in the standings

CHICAGO – For a very topsy, turvy season, these are some of the best of times.

The Chicago Fire have won three of their last four games and suddenly find themselves back in thick of the race for one of the final playoff spots in the Eastern Conference. They scored a major victory on Saturday as they knocked off the conference’s best team, the Philadelphia Union, 2-0 at SeatGeek Stadium.

One big reason for this turnaround has been the scoring surge of one of their best players, who is finding his touch when the Fire need it down the stretch.

Nemanja Nikolic has scored a goal in each of the team’s last four games, with two accounting for the scoring in the win over the Union on Saturday.

He also had the lone goal in the road win over Houston on August 3rd along with scores against Montreal on the 10th and Portland on the 14th.

The scores brought him up to 50 for his MLS career while also moving him to second on the Fire’s all-time goal-scoring list. It ties the most consecutive games that Nikolic has had with the Fire, as he did so twice in 2017 from April 29th through May 17th, then June 10th through July 1st.

This recent stretch brings Nikolic up to 11 goals on the 2018 seasons, which follows up his 15 from last year and his MLS-high 24 in 2017.

It’s got the team one point away from cracking into the top seven of the conference as they visit New England this coming Saturday. They’ll do so with their best goal scorer doing what he does best as the team continues their push for the postseason.