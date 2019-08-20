× Mom beaten and robbed while holding 5-month old baby in Logan Square

CHICAGO — A woman holding her 5-month-old baby girl was robbed and attacked in the Logan Square neighborhood.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the attack happened around 10 p.m. Friday on the 3000 block of West Armitage Avenue when two men approached a 34-year-old woman from behind and said “give me everything you got.”

The woman, who was holding her baby in one arm, ran away screaming before she was knocked to the ground and beaten on the head.

The men grabbed the woman’s bag that was slung across her body, but the strap became tangled on the baby’s leg. After a “tug-of-war” moment, the men were able to run off with the purse before escaping in a black car, the Sun-Times reports.

The baby had her pacifier knocked from her mouth during the attack, and suffered a scratch on her shoulder, but is OK. The mother has some bumps and bruises, but is also OK and declined medical treatment.

A description of the men has not been provided by police.

Area North detectives are investigating.