Midday Fix: Great wine & football food pairings and details on the upcoming Winestyr Fest

Posted 11:23 AM, August 20, 2019, by , Updated at 12:25PM, August 20, 2019

Will Whelan, VP of Wine at Winestyr

http://www.winestyr.com

Event:

Winestyr Fest -

Sunday, August 25th

2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

Morgan MFG - 401 N. Morgan Street, Chicago

$65 Tickets via TOCK

https://www.exploretock.com/winestyr

https://www.exploretock.com/winestyr/event/68851/winestyr-fest-2019/

Wines Featured:

Nachos -- Martha Stoumen 2018 Post Flirtation Red ($26)

Buffalo Wings -- Source & Sink 2018 Rosé of Cabernet Sauvignon ($19)  

Sliders -- Halcyon 2018 Cabernet Franc ($20-22) 

Chips & Dip -- Alexandrie NV Brut ($35-38)

*Food displayed is from Jake Melnick's
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.